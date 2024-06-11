Rugby fundraiser thanks community for supporting Myton hospice and children's charity appeals
Nigel Turner presented £706.25 to Rugby Myton Hospice after holding a raffle, name the teddy bear compeittion and fastest lap competition at the town’s Bikefest event.
Two weeks later, the co-ordinator of the Facebook community group Spotted Rugby Town But Amusing secured a stand at the UK’s largest free motorsport event, Coventry’s Motofest.
Nigel invited people to donate toy cars to his tombola to help Tiny Tim’s Children’s Centre for children with disabilities and special needs. He also held a fastest lap competition, raising £402.24.
"This was boosted by a generous £500 donation by South Warwickshire Construction Ltd,” added Nigel.
“I want to thank all the kind page members who donated to both appeals.”
Rugby Myton Hospice is in the grounds of St Cross Hospital in Barby Road. The charity relies on donations. Telephone (01788) 550085.
