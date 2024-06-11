Rugby fundraiser thanks community for supporting Myton hospice and children's charity appeals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rugby fundraiser has helped raise vital funds for two charities – with a little help from the community.

Nigel Turner presented £706.25 to Rugby Myton Hospice after holding a raffle, name the teddy bear compeittion and fastest lap competition at the town’s Bikefest event.

Two weeks later, the co-ordinator of the Facebook community group Spotted Rugby Town But Amusing secured a stand at the UK’s largest free motorsport event, Coventry’s Motofest.

Nigel invited people to donate toy cars to his tombola to help Tiny Tim’s Children’s Centre for children with disabilities and special needs. He also held a fastest lap competition, raising £402.24.

Nigel Turner presents the money to Laura Eaton, of Rugby Myton Hospice.

"This was boosted by a generous £500 donation by South Warwickshire Construction Ltd,” added Nigel.

“I want to thank all the kind page members who donated to both appeals.”