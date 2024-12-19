Rugby garden centre Dobbies closing its doors as part of restructuring plan
Shocked shoppers saw the announcement on the Rugby store’s website today (Thursday).
Dobbies, on the Straight Mile in Bourton-on-Dunsmore, includes soft play, restaurant and foodhall.
A spokesperson for Dobbies said: “We announced in September 2024 that we were launching a Restructuring Plan (RP) to build a strong platform for a return to sustainable profitability.
"Part of the RP included seeking rent reductions at a series of sites. Following the approval of the RP and discussions with the landlord, our Rugby site will transfer to a new garden centre operator, with colleagues, at the end of January.
"Thank you to all our colleagues, customers and suppliers who have supported us during this ongoing process.”
The new operator has not been disclosed at this time.
