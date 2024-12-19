Rugby garden centre Dobbies closing its doors as part of restructuring plan

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 19th Dec 2024, 16:39 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 16:48 BST

Rugby garden centre Dobbies has confirmed it will close as part of a restructuring plan to shut 'unprofitable' stores.

Shocked shoppers saw the announcement on the Rugby store’s website today (Thursday).

Dobbies, on the Straight Mile in Bourton-on-Dunsmore, includes soft play, restaurant and foodhall.

A spokesperson for Dobbies said: “We announced in September 2024 that we were launching a Restructuring Plan (RP) to build a strong platform for a return to sustainable profitability.

Dobbies in Rugby is the latest to go. Google Street View.placeholder image
"Part of the RP included seeking rent reductions at a series of sites. Following the approval of the RP and discussions with the landlord, our Rugby site will transfer to a new garden centre operator, with colleagues, at the end of January.

"Thank you to all our colleagues, customers and suppliers who have supported us during this ongoing process.”

The new operator has not been disclosed at this time.

