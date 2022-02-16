Rugby GE workers to strike tomorrow (Thursday) over pay dispute

Latest news.

Workers at GE Steam Power’s historic factory in Rugby will begin pay strikes on Thursday, February 17, Unite, the UK’s leading union, has said.

More than 75 Unite members - comprising almost all of the factory’s workforce, will take 12 days of strike action between 17 February and 2 May.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The union said the dispute is over GE Steam Power’s refusal to negotiate over flexible working payments and the expectation that workers will take on new roles without extra pay.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at GE Steam Power deserve a fair wage and are determined to achieve this. Management would be wise to recognise the strength of feeling at the plant and come back to the table with a much-improved offer.

“Unite is here to defend and improve our members’ jobs, terms and conditions and the Rugby workforce has the union’s full support during these strikes, which will bring the factory to a complete halt.”

The Rugby site, which was founded in 1897, manufactures industrial plant steam turbine equipment.

As well as halting production, the strikes will also disrupt the site’s repair and refurbishment service for steam rotating equipment.

Unite regional officer Zoe Mayou said: “The workers’ grievances over flexible working and other payments have been unaddressed for years. Time and again, the company has wasted our members’ time by attending negotiations, which they have then stone-walled.