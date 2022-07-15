Rugby Gymnastics Club launches urgent appeal for funding to meet £150,000 shortfall

Scores of young Rugbeians benefit from the club's coaching sessions.

The club, presently based on Lower Hillmorton Road, has long wished to move to a new site on Kilsby Lane – adjacent to the Rugby Borough Football Club.

Hundreds of young Rugbeians benefit from weekly coaching sessions through the years – and three years ago the club was granted planning permission to build new facilities.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a spokesperson said tough economic conditions – including the soaring cost of building materials – mean there is now a £150,000 shortfall.

Club chair Howard Clewlow said: “We have made significant inroads towards hitting our fundraising target over recent years, but the escalating cost of materials is pushing the goalposts ever further away.

"We want to continue to make gymnastics available to everyone that wants to participate in this popular Olympic sport for many decades to come.

"We continue to keep the ball moving and hope eventually to be able to provide facilities that will enable our country’s next gold medallists to have potentially taken their first steps on the path to success within our enhanced training environment.”

Global firm Quartzelec – with its headquarters in Rugby – has already made a donation, and a spokesperson said they are hoping more companies will come forward.

Quartzelec’s managing director Stephen Morrison said: “We place great emphasis on supporting the local communities in geographical regions in which we operate.

“We have made significant inroads towards hitting our fundraising target over recent years, but the escalating cost of materials is pushing the goalposts ever further away,” stated Howard Clewlow, Chair of Rugby Gymnastics Club.”

In addition to a loan and funds from regular subscriptions, the club has secured funding from the sale of their land plus various funding streams including Sports England, the Rugby Benevolent Group, a number of individual benefactors and Section 106 monies.

It is now turning its focus towards local communities and corporate sponsorship and hopes that the shortfall will be quickly met.