Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on

Rugby hairdresser who started career as Saturday girl wins Best Salon award

“Sophie is an amazing person, a fair and good boss. She has brilliant staff who she calls her family and this award is so deserved.”

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 19th May 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:35 BST

A Rugby hairdresser who started her career as a Saturday girl aged just 15, has gone on to win a prestigious award.

Sophie Bosanko, who owns The Hair Barn in Hillmorton Road, won Best Salon in Warwickshire at the England Business Awards for Warwickshire.

She started her hairdressing life as the Saturday girl at Marsella's hair salon and then went on to train at Rugby College.

Most Popular
Sophie with her award.Sophie with her award.
Sophie with her award.

Jeanette Marsella saw the talent Sophie had and asked her to transfer to the Heart of England to do her hairdressing degree while taking her on as an apprentice in the salon. Sophie qualified and continued to work for Jeanette.

Her mother, Lynn, said: “She then decided she would like to work as a mobile but managed to secure a very small building at Wharf Farm, Hillmorton, and she was there for quite a while.

“The building the became too small as her business was growing so she decided to look for larger premises. A building came up on Hillmorton Road and she rang me for a loan of £2,000 to secure the building.”

Sophie now has six workstations and there are six in the team.

The Hair Barn team celebrate.The Hair Barn team celebrate.
The Hair Barn team celebrate.

Lynn said: “Sophie is an amazing person, a fair and good boss. She has brilliant staff who she calls her family and this award is so deserved.”

Sophie thanked her staff and clients.

She said: "I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Her business now goes through to the finals.