Rugby hip replacement patient calls for urgent government action after procedure "ruined her life"

A patient who had a hip replacement in Rugby that “ruined her life” is calling for urgent government action after years of suffering from cobalt poisoning.

What was meant to restore her mobility became the start of a long and painful journey for former fitness instructor Tracey O’Neill.

Cobalt debris coming from her hip replacement caused Tracey to experience extreme persistent hip or groin pain, instability, swelling, stiffness, brain fog and memory loss.

She also experienced problems with her thyroid, tinnitus and vision.

Left: Tracey before had the procedure. Right: Tracey now struggles with pain and has to use crutches.

Tracey, who had the procedure at Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross in 2014 when she was 46, hoped it would restore her mobility. Instead, what was meant to give her a new lease of life actually stole it away - leaving her feeling as though she’d aged half a century.

She has now launched a national petition, which has nearly 10,000 signatures, supported by Dennis Reed of Silver Voices, calling for urgent reform.

It demands three key actions: a government-led inquiry into cobalt-containing implants and how risks were handled; a national screening programme for all patients with high-risk devices.

Tracey, who said she was not contacted by University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust, said: “The monitoring systems failed me and they continue to fail others.

A scan showing Tracey's hip.

"I’m not alone on this journey. I shared my story in the Daily Telegraph in October 2024 and other people came forward who had been through the same procedure with the same outcome."

Tracey decided to dedicate her life to help others grow stronger – physically, mentally and professionally.

“My path hasn’t always been easy,” Tracey said.

"But every challenge has shaped me into being resilient, purposeful and driven to advocate for change.”

Tracey, who had the primary implant removed, now lives with ongoing health challenges.

She has undergone two complex hip revision surgeries which revealed bone necrosis—dead bone caused by corrosion at the implant junction.

Despite multiple operations, she continues to live with pain and mobility issues, alongside symptoms linked to long-term cobalt exposure.

Tracey said: “I’ve had to adapt and persevere in ways I never expected. But I’ve never let that stop me.

“Each setback became a stepping stone, each difficulty a reason to keep learning and evolving. My journey is a testament to the power of persistence, self-belief, and the will to keep moving forward.”

The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued an alert in September 2025 concerning around 2,000 cobalt-chromium modular neck hip replacements after finding an increased risk of corrosion and local tissue reaction.

During a Channel 5 News broadcast in March 2025, it was reported 5,000 hips could be at potential risk and referred to this as a “small but important number”.

The NHS stopped the general use of the implants by 2017 after the risks became clear.

Campaigners and charities have now called for an urgent investigation by medical safety regulators and for the NHS to ensure all patients are notified and offered monitoring for cobalt poisoning and revisionary surgery if necessary.

A spokesperson for University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust said: “We are sorry to hear about Mrs O’Neill’s ongoing difficulties.

"At the time of her operation, the Profemur L stem implant was in general use throughout the NHS as an approved medical device.

“Complications with the Profemur implants, which we stopped using around 2016, are rare and we rigorously review all adverse events reported to us.

“Patient safety will always be our number one priority.

"All hip replacement devices are recommended and monitored by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to ensure they meet national regulations.

“We will study their report and recommendations closely.”

Tracey’s petition can be found at https://www.change.org/p/end-the-cobalt-poisoning-cover-up-act-on-toxic-hip-implants-support-tracey-s-campaign If you are suffering or need to connect with others who have had similar experiences, join Tracey’s Facebook Community Page: Hip Replacement Chronic Pain Support & Cobalt Poisoning