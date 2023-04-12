Rugby home care company gains national recognition after client thumbs-up

Staff celebrate winning the ‘PEAQ Award for Care Excellence'.

An extraordinarily high score for client satisfaction has been received by a Rugby home care company.

Home Instead Rugby won a national award for the independent survey by WorkBuzz in which 100 per cent of clients said they would recommend the company, in which staff visit the homes of those needing care, to friends.

Home Instead Rugby won the ‘PEAQ Award for Care Excellence’, having gained the most impressive survey responses of all of the some 250 Home Instead franchises. It achieved a world class client advocacy score, showing how many families endorse the company’s care.

The survey also found that 100 per cent of clients say their care professional keeps them safe and well at home while 98 per cent said their care professional is well matched to their needs.

Director of the Rugby franchise, Sarah Slater, said: “Just when I thought I couldn’t be prouder of my care professionals, we win this award crediting the exceptional care that they deliver. It’s a testament to how hard they work and their dedication to keeping older people safe and well at home.

“For many, putting your elderly loved one in somebody else’s hands is a big step. I can’t stress enough that you needn’t worry - we support families right from the start of their care journey and maintain a close relationship with them every step of the way.”