A home care company in Rugby is supporting an insightful YouTube channel dedicated to exploring the realities of dementia.

Home Instead Rugby is offering help through the 'Home Truths' channel: Unveiling Realities of Dementia.

The channel will share real-life stories, expert insights, and practical tips to support individuals and families navigating the dementia journey.

Shona Hughes, who supports marketing and recruitment at Home Instead Rugby, and Senior Care Professional Marie Baggot were proud to take part in the initiative.

Help available for people with dementia and their families.

Shona said: "Understanding dementia is crucial not only for our clients but also for their families. Home Truths will serve as a valuable resource, offering inspiration, education, and empowerment.”

The channel features a variety of content, including personal narratives from those affected by dementia, advice from healthcare professionals, and strategies for enhancing quality of life.

Marie said: "We are excited to contribute to this initiative, reinforcing our commitment to providing exceptional care that enhances the lives of our clients.”

For more information about Home Instead Rugby and their involvement in Home Truths, visit https://youtu.be/v3n8MkdCOAw?si=Jc6r5S9PDVt5aooY