Rugby hospital selected for 'exciting' new life-saving bowel cancer research

Life-saving bowel cancer research for members of the British Armed Forces is set to be carried out at Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bowel Cancer Screening Programme (BCSP) based at the Barby Road will study the effect of extreme temperatures on the faecal immunochemical test (FIT), which is used to look for blood in poo samples.

The FIT is currently only usable when kept in temperatures between 0 and 30 degrees Celsius and has to be returned within 14 days, meaning those in the Armed Forces often miss out on being screened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to support from the Friends of St Cross, who have helped to provide testing equipment, the BCSP is launching a six-month study that will investigate the impact that hotter and colder temperatures, as well as the timeframe in which kits are returned, has on results.

Willy (right) with members of the The Bowel Cancer Screening Programme (BCSP) with the equipment.

BCSP Lab Manager Jim Robinson said: “This is exciting research and the benefit may go beyond just the Armed Forces.

“It can sometimes take more than 14 days for test kits to be returned and the programme does not make allowances for this, or the temperature that kits may be exposed to on their transport to any of the national hubs as this may impact the reliability of the test results.

“We are grateful to the Friends for their generosity which is allowing us to proceed with this important study.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rugby hospital was chosen 25 years ago to host one of five national BCSP hubs in the country.

The service saves lives by the early detection of bowel cancer, one of the most common cancers in the UK, and employs more than 50 people, predominantly from the local area.

Doug Jones, Chair of The Friends of St Cross, said: “We are delighted to have supported a request for a centrifuge and testing equipment which the BCSP team are hoping will help them to lead the way in research.

“It is hoped this will enable them to reliably expand the service to include the Armed Forces andalso process kits which are more than 14 days old.”

Bowel cancer screening is offered to everyone aged 54 to 74 (from April 2025 this will be 50 to 74) every two years. See https://bit.ly/4jH48lK for more details.