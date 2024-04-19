Rugby hospital worker joins physiotherapists to help support London Marathon runners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rugby hospital worker will join a team of physiotherapists to help support London Marathon runners.

Emma Brangwin, Therapy Team Leader at Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross, will be helping at Horse Guards Parade, treating runners with acute issues.

She will treat people with cramp in Sunday’s race, as well as looking out for signs of more serious medical problems.

Emma joins a team of current and former physios at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, who will be on hand on to treat runners tackling the gruelling 26.2-mile course.

Alongside them will be the daughter of the late Sue Crewe-Smith, a well-loved senior physiotherapist at the Trust who helped recruit volunteers for the event for two decades.

Emma said: “When I knew I wouldn’t be working weekends, and with children getting older, I knew I wanted to be involved this year.

"Then, last autumn when Sue was sadly diagnosed and subsequently passed away, I thought it was even more of a reason to experience it.