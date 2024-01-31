Rugby hospital's surgical hub wins recognition for meeting top clinical and operational standards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rugby hospital has been successfully accredited as an elective surgical hub delivering high standards in clinical and operational practice.
The Hospital of St Cross is one of 31 hubs to date that have been accredited.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The scheme, run by NHS England’s Getting It Right First Time (GIRFT) programme in collaboration with the Royal College of Surgeons of England, assesses hubs against a framework of standards to help hubs deliver faster access to some of the most common surgical procedures such as cataract surgeries and hip replacements.
It also seeks to assure patients about the high standards of clinical care.
Surgical hubs, which are separated from emergency services, are part of plans nationally to increase capacity for elective care with more dedicated operating theatres and beds.
The hubs exclusively perform planned surgery and mainly focus on high volume, low complexity (HVLC) surgery across six specialties - ophthalmology, general surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, ear nose and throat, and urology.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gaby Harris, Chief Operating Officer at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust, which manages the Hospital of St Cross, said: “As a Trust we are committed to being rooted in our communities and offering
more services closer to home for the people of Rugby and surrounding areas.
“This accreditation demonstrates the skill, dedication and expertise of our teams and our commitment to further increasing the provision of planned surgery, as outlined in our Organisational Strategy.
“We are incredibly proud of our staff for this achievement and the hard work and dedication that goes into delivering the highest standard of care.’’
Advertisement
Advertisement
Developments and investments at the Hospital of St Cross include the addition of a newly expanded three suite endoscopy unit, the £1 million Maple cancer and blood disorder Unit, the opening of a specialist breast care unit, a new ultrasound suite in outpatients and the modular build of two new theatres to expand surgical capacity.
Professor Tim Briggs, Chair of GIRFT and NHS England’s National Director for Clinical Improvement and Elective Recovery, said: “We have been impressed with the professionalism and enthusiasm of the hub teams who are delivering outstanding care.