Rugby hotel staff crack open the red wine for special guests from reggae band UB40

Come Back….baby come back to Brownsover Hall soon!

Rugby hotel staff cracked open the Red Red Wine for special guests from reggae band UB40.

Ali Campbell and other members of the band stayed at Brownsover Hall Hotel before their gig at Northampton.

Manoj, who is the manager of the hotel, said: “We were very excited to welcome the members of UB40 into the hotel ahead of their show in Northampton.

UB40 stars with staff at Brownsover Hall Hotel.

"Some of our members of staff were even able to meet Ali Campbell.”

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, who is from Birmingham, recently headlined an open air show at Warwick Castle.Between 1983 and 1998 the group produced three ‘Labour Of Love’ albums, bringing hits such as Eric Donaldson’s ‘Cherry Oh Baby’, Lord Creator’s ‘Kingston Town’ and Johnny Osbourne’s ‘Come Back Darling’ to a new, global audience.