Staff at a hotel in Rugby say they are excited by the venue’s major six figure refurbishment.

The Rugby Hotel’s new look will be officially unveiled on May 6, bringing four full time roles to the business including a conference and events coordinator.

Carl Davidson, operations manager at the Sheep Street hotel said: “We hope to firmly establish the hotel as one of the top hotels within Rugby.

“We are open as a soft launch and our official opening date is now May 6 with all rooms open and available. It really has been a fantastic project to work with and oversee from start to finish and I am extremely proud to say that we are currently aiming to be AA four star rated, something that is really needed in Rugby and also to cement the hotel firmly as one of the best in Rugby.

“The rooms are looking incredible and we are really looking forward to welcoming visitors to Rugby which is much needed and hopefully will give a boost to the town centre and the local community.”

The ground floor works are due to be started within the next few weeks which will see the restaurant refurbished and rebranded along with the Horseshoes Bar and lounge retaining its name. The bar will retain all of its original features.

Carl added: “We can expect to see new additions of soft leather seating, barista coffee and a fantastic selection of wines, spirits and beers. Bar food will be available during the day and early evening coupled with some fantastic daily offers to entice people in.

“The bar and lounge will now be doggy friendly. Doggy parents will find complimentary treats, and a ‘paw your own’ water station with bowls. If guests are lucky they might also meet Basil Fawlty, the hotel’s Saint Bernard Puppy.”

Reception will be upgraded but will be keeping its historic charm and the original wood and carvings.

“The biggest change to the ground floor will be the addition of the business centre - where patrons can work privately, use the complimentary high speed free wifi, enjoy a complimentary coffee and enjoy a dedicated work space,” added Carl.