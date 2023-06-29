'Rugby is the perfect place for logistics - but we need to offer more than that'

The Chamber’s Rugby branch met Mark Pawsey at Rugby College

The importance of Rugby promoting its strengths in logistics while balancing the need to attract and develop other sectors were among the topics discussed at a meeting of a key business organisation.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s Rugby branch met at Rugby College, part of college group WCG, to discuss the various issues affecting businesses in the town and wider borough such as the need to diversify away from logistics, the skills gap, and the future of the town centre.

MP for Rugby and Bulkington, Mark Pawsey, addressed the meeting by explaining his role as chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Manufacturing and how the sector is faring both nationally and in Rugby.

He said: “Rugby’s location is its strength. We’re right in the middle of the motorway network so it is the perfect place for logistics. As a consequence, a large number of distribution warehouses have been developed by national and international businesses.

“But we also need to see manufacturing increase here so that we can fill these warehouses with local products, rather than items from overseas.

“We have incredible organisations such as the Manufacturing Technology Centre in our borough which is imparting its knowledge onto lots of manufacturing SMEs to move them forward and develop the technologies of the future.

“However, there are still challenges such as encouraging young people into the sector and bringing forward land so that these successful businesses are able to grow and expand.”

Karen Yeomans, senior economic development officer at Rugby Borough Council, explained how she is producing an action plan for economic growth in the borough and the importance of collaboration.

She said: “While the strategic demand for logistics companies is clear, the need to diversify is also very important. That applies to existing businesses in the borough as well as business looking to set up here.

“There are around 20 large-scale businesses based in Rugby, with around 5,000 businesses in all.

And while plenty do engage, I think we could be networking better.

“It’s clear that when public sector, private sector, and education are all of one mind, achieving mutual goals such as finding employment land and upskilling our people becomes that much easier.”

Sean Rose, head of policy at the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said the issues raised underlined the importance of the Chamber’s new employment land report that highlights the need for more space for businesses to grow.

He said: “Many of the issues affecting Rugby businesses at this time are similar to those that face businesses across the whole of our region – including a lack of supply of employment land.

“Our recently launched employment land report details the situation on the ground and is creating a dialogue between businesses, land experts, and policy makers.