Rugby Labour members do their bit to help feed less-fortunate in the town
They donated items at their Christmas social at Inside the 22 last Friday.
The bar also made a generous donation.
John Slinger, Labour Party local candidate in Rugby for the next general election: “It is unacceptable that in the year 2023, food poverty is a growing problem for so many of our fellow citizens.
“We are all humbled and inspired by the incredible efforts of the staff and volunteers at the Rugby Foodbank and Hope4 charity.
“They and all who donate show what a strong community Rugby is. As Labour’s local candidate, I will do all I can to both promote and support the work of the Foodbank, but also to address the wider issues that unfortunately mean that it is needed.”