Rugby Labour members do their bit to help feed less-fortunate in the town

“It is unacceptable that in the year 2023, food poverty is a growing problem”

Rugby Labour members are helping to feed less-fortunate people in the town this Christmas.

They donated items at their Christmas social at Inside the 22 last Friday.

The bar also made a generous donation.

Donating items to Rugby Foodbank.

John Slinger, Labour Party local candidate in Rugby for the next general election: “It is unacceptable that in the year 2023, food poverty is a growing problem for so many of our fellow citizens.

“We are all humbled and inspired by the incredible efforts of the staff and volunteers at the Rugby Foodbank and Hope4 charity.