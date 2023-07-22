Register
Rugby Lions team members join alpacas for summer celebrations at Overslade care home

Rain didn’t stop play at Overslade House
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 18:37 BST

Rain didn’t stop play for residents at Overslade House Care Home.

They celebrated 200 years of the rugby by holding a summer fete.

It had to be held inside because of the poor weather, but everyone got involved with the fun and games.

Dean Hamilton – Rugby Lions, The Mayor and General ManagerDean Hamilton – Rugby Lions, The Mayor and General Manager
Rugby Mayor, Maggie O’Rourke, said: “It is wonderful that this beautiful home holds events like this.”

The Alpaca Pals paid a visit and behaved impeccably as they went from room to room – all 90 of them. Entertainment was provided by Simon Coates, from Rugby’s Got Talent.

Rugby Lions Team members, Dean Hamilton – Manager and Prop, Chris Richardson Hooker and Prop and Ryan Smout scrum half and winger, also joined us and residents had a wonderful time passing the Rugby ball back and forth, with General Manager Violeta Baesu, Lady Mayor Maggie O’Rourke and the Rugby Lions.

A ‘living’ Rugby ball has been introduced at the home.

Resident Richard Herridge and granddaughters, Caitlin and Ella Morgan, from the Old Laurentians Dragonesses Rugby TeamResident Richard Herridge and granddaughters, Caitlin and Ella Morgan, from the Old Laurentians Dragonesses Rugby Team
The original idea was created by Helen Levine for the home’s tribute to the 200th anniversary and also as Overslade House’s entry to the Rugby in Bloom competition.

The idea evolved into the finished product of a large, free-standing, grass Rugby ball due to the input of Carl Levine, who made the metal

frame work, Nick Derry and Helen Derry who had the huge task of growing the grass from seed and constructing the display.

Violeta Baesu Senior General Manager at Overslade House care home, said: “This has involved a huge amount of work and sparked a lot of memories for residents to talk about. I am over joyed to be receiving such an amazing piece of work and thank you to all those involved in creating Overslade House’s dedication to the game”.

John, a resident at the home said: “I used to play Rugby when I was younger and I still love to watch the game, William Webb Ellis has a lot to answer for, breaking the rules but I am proud to say he introduced this historical game in my home town.”

They raised more than £200 for Alzheimer’s Research and Children with Cancer UK by selling books and hand knitted items.

Related topics:Maggie O'Rourke