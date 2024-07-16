Rugby losing another bank as more customers choose to manage money online

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rugby town centre is losing another bank in the autumn.

Halifax, in North Street, will close its doors for good on October 23.

A spokesman for the business said: “As many customers now choose to bank through their mobile app or online, visits to our Rugby branch have fallen over recent years.

“The local Post Office offers everyday banking, with cash also available at close by free-to-use ATMs. Customers can also manage their money through our mobile banking apps, online, by calling us or speaking to a community banker.”

The North Street bank closes in October. Picture: Google Street View.

They revealed that 79% of their personal customers already use other ways of banking, such as mobile, internet or phone banking, as well as other branches.

Customers are being contacted to let them know about other local banking services available.

In the run up to the branch closure, branch staff will be on-hand to offer support and guidance on the ways customers can bank with them.

After the branch closes, a community banker will visit the area, who will continue to offer face-to-face targeted support for as long as the community needs it.