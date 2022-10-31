Sonia Bourne's eye-catching creations. Image courtesy of High Wife.

As Halloween celebrations kick off in Rugby, one talented artist is preparing to give some scarily good makeovers.

Sonia Bourne can transform clients into witches, ghosts and zombies in time for October 31.

The founder and owner of Sensual Passions lives in Rugby.

Sonia said: "I love getting creative for Halloween.

“I’m an alternative hair and makeup artist specialising in bridal, pin-up and gothic makeovers. I also provide a mobile service and pride myself on bringing clients’ visions to life."

She also loves to work with drag queens and the LGBT community.

"I have always been fascinated by makeup. I loved playing with the colours and discovering new products. I continue to train in hair and makeup in the latest trends and techniques.

Sonie added: “I love transforming and creating alter-egos on my clients.”

View more of Sonia’s work by visiting www.sensualpassions.co.uk and Instagram Facebook are @sensualpassions