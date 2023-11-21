Rugby Male Voice Choir will sing carols at charity event for food bank
A Charity Christmas Fayre is being held to raise vital funds for Rugby Foodbank.
It takes place at McCarthy Stone’s Knox Court Retirement Living Plus development in Bilton Road on Thursday (November 23), between pm and 7pm.
The free event will feature a mix of original stalls by local producers, crafters, and small businesses, including Stella Interiors, Windsor Wax Company, Debbie’s Craft Corner, and Jackson & Gemini jewellery.
There’s plenty for foodies, too, with Roo Roo’s Chocolate Emporium, Dulex Indian Food & Snacks, and The Cookie Jar Co. confirmed to be in attendance.
Bringing an extra sprinkling of festive magic, the Rugby Male Voice Choir will perform their rendition of traditional carols and festive favourites. There will even be a special appearance from the big man himself, Father Christmas.
Laura Pittaway, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “We are delighted to invite locals from in and around Rugby to join us in raising vital funds for Rugby Foodbank at our Charity Christmas Fayre.
“The event is a great way to bring the community closer together and soak up the Christmas atmosphere, whether browsing the stalls, enjoying delicious food, or warming yourself up with a hot chocolate or mulled wine."