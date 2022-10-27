Joe.

A Rugby man is pushing his strength, agility and mental toughness to the limit in a bid for the title of world's strongest man.

Former Ashlawn School pupil Joe Oliver, 20, started Strongman in his teens.

He said: “I had been training for rugby in the gym for years, but when the gyms closed in lockdown I had to find other ways of training, so went on to using tractor tyres and uncut fire wood.



"I had always watched World’s Strongest Man at Christmas on the television and thought the style of training I was doing was similar to that, so I began looking into the sport and found some novice competitions in Northampton.”

Without any specific training, Joe signed up and came a respectable 2nd.

“I was then connected through mutual friends to another local strongman, Richard Minney, who competes in the u105kg weight class. He quickly introduced me to proper Strongman training.”

The next competition was East Midlands Strongest Novice – a win for Joe.

Joe at England's Strongest 2022. Blowfish Photography.

"Then I didn’t compete until this year when it kicked off with UK’s Strongest Teen which I won comfortably,” Joe went on.

"Then the level stepped up to UK’s Strongest Man u23, where I initially wanted to podium but I won it and qualified for UK’s Strongest Man 2022 which aired on Channel 5. I am tied as the youngest competitor at UK’s strongest man ever and I am the youngest semi finalist ever.”

Joe was invited to England’s Strongest Man 2022, but with only two weeks to prepare and dealing with a number of injuries, he underperformed and finished 6th.

The athlete added: “Now I’m starting my preparation for next year which will be my first time competing outside of England and potentially my international debut. The qualification route is going to be different next year, but I’m confident with how fast I’m progressing I can qualify for more professional shows next year.

"My goals in Strongman are aimed high and in due time I plan on competing regularly at the giants live tour and worlds strongest man and cementing myself as one of the best strongmen in the world.”