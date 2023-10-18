Register
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Rugby man wins award for outstanding contribution to the LGBT+ community

“Without brave, diverse, and proud individuals showing up week on week, there really would be no Out-Out”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 13:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Rugby man has been recognised for his dedication and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.

Simon Dowling, founder and lead facilitator of ‘Out-Out’, said he was ‘humbled’ to receive the Individual Community Action Award from Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (CAVA).

This esteemed accolade recognises Simon's outstanding contributions to the local LGBT+ community and his tireless efforts in creating a safe and inclusive space for its members.

Most Popular
Simon pictured with his award alongside members of Out-Out and Rugby Mayor, Maggie O'Rourke.Simon pictured with his award alongside members of Out-Out and Rugby Mayor, Maggie O'Rourke.
Simon pictured with his award alongside members of Out-Out and Rugby Mayor, Maggie O'Rourke.

In December 2020, with only six individuals in attendance, Simon launched the Out-Out community group. Today, Out-Out has blossomed into a thriving community of over 60 members hailing from across Rugby and its surroundings areas.

Simon's vision for the group was born from recognising the absence of a secure and welcoming space for LGBT+ individuals – and its allies - to connect and socialize with like-minded peers in the town.

He said: "It's been amongst the greatest privileges of my life to have founded Out-Out for the LGBT+ community within Rugby, and this award is really for and about its members.

"Without brave, diverse, and proud individuals showing up week on week, there really would be no Out-Out.”

The group members, living by the motto ‘be yourself there’ support one another wholeheartedly at weekly social gatherings, organised special events, and within its thriving online community.

Simon added: "To me, this award represents only the beginning of my passion to help ensure LGBT+ individuals reach their fullest potential in a town in which we can thrive as an accepted community. I am beyond grateful to CAVA for recognising my efforts so far."

For more information, to get involved, offer services to or to become a part of this inspiring group, please reach out via email at [email protected].

Related topics:Rugby manRugbyLGBTQ+