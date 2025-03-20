Rugby man with painful hip disorder is taking on London Marathon to help cat charity

A Rugby man with a painful hip disorder is taking on the London Marathon to help an animal charity.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Lancaster hopes to raise £2,000 for Rugby Cats Protection from the 26 mile challenge next month.

The animal lover has been a volunteer with the charity since 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John said: “The London Marathon will be a particular challenge for me as 18 months ago I was diagnosed with a hip disorder which left me almost unable to walk. I had to give up part of my job (walking dogs) and was unable to exercise at all.

John Lancaster with one of his beloved rescue cats.

“I have never run a marathon before, but following physio and running for rehab, I have reached the stage where I can now train for the marathon despite my ongoing condition.”

He said it will be a huge personal achievement.

"It would mean so much to me that my efforts will help dozens of cats in real need of help in my local area,” John added.

Rugby Cats Protection is a small branch doing important work to help stray, injured, sick and homeless cats in the Rugby area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John said: “Having rehomed our elderly cat Jilly from Rugby Cats Protection in 2015, we witnessed first hand how many cats desperately needed help and I am now going a step further running the London Marathon to raise vital funds for the branch.

“I’ve always been animal lover, taking on a rescue dog as well as five cats and four rabbits over the last 15 years. I realise that without rescue charities like Cats Protection, we would never have had the opportunity to save our animals and give them the best life possible.”

He said every penny will help the cause. Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/page/johnlancasterlondon2025