Rugby man's new venture aims to revolutionise how small food businesses connect with customers
Michael Woodbridge is behind Farm Store UK, which aims to revolutionise how small food businesses connect with customers across the country.
Designed specifically for independent farmers, bakers, butchers and food artisans, Farm Store UK offers a zero-cost entry point into the world of e-commerce — with no listing fees, no monthly charges, and a low, single-digit percentage final sales fee only on completed sales.
Michael said: “We want to give small food producers the tools and freedom to grow.
"Sellers have full control — from pricing and availability to choosing delivery areas. Whether you want to deliver nationally or within 10 miles of your base, it’s completely up to you.”
Farm Store UK also provides dedicated marketing support, helping to increase visibility and drive traffic to producers’ listings — all at no extra cost.
Food producers are encouraged to visit www.farmstoreuk.com and complete the simple registration process to be ready for launch.
