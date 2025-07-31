Rugby man's new venture aims to revolutionise how small food businesses connect with customers

A Rugby man has launched a brand new online food business today (Thursday).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Woodbridge is behind Farm Store UK, which aims to revolutionise how small food businesses connect with customers across the country.

Designed specifically for independent farmers, bakers, butchers and food artisans, Farm Store UK offers a zero-cost entry point into the world of e-commerce — with no listing fees, no monthly charges, and a low, single-digit percentage final sales fee only on completed sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael said: “We want to give small food producers the tools and freedom to grow.

Food producers are encouraged to visit www.farmstoreuk.com Picture: Pixabay

"Sellers have full control — from pricing and availability to choosing delivery areas. Whether you want to deliver nationally or within 10 miles of your base, it’s completely up to you.”

Farm Store UK also provides dedicated marketing support, helping to increase visibility and drive traffic to producers’ listings — all at no extra cost.

Food producers are encouraged to visit www.farmstoreuk.com and complete the simple registration process to be ready for launch.