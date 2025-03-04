Rugby manufacturer welcomes local and central government for strategic visit

A long-standing manufacturer and service provider to the nuclear industry has welcomed representatives from local and central government as part of a strategic initiative to build relationships, further strengthen local supply chains and understand the skills needs of the business.

Arabelle Solutions, in Rugby, held a tour and roundtable discussion with representatives from the Department for Business and Trade, Invest Warwickshire, Warwickshire Skills Hub and Rugby Borough Council.

The visit was held to develop partnership working as the business, which manufactures and services steam turbines and generators for nuclear power stations as well as steam turbines and related equipment for nuclear submarines, looks to expand its local suppliers and enhance connections with local education providers.

The site, which originally opened in 1897 as British Thomson-Houston (BTH) has gone through a number of changes across the decades. Until May 2024 it was part of GE Steam Power, when the business was acquired by EDF Group and rebranded as Arabelle Solutions.

Representatives from the Department for Business and Trade, Invest Warwickshire, Warwickshire Skills Hub and Rugby Borough Council join the team at Arabelle Solutions, in Rugby.

It builds and services globally-significant equipment and parts, including for the new Hinckley Point C power station, as well as the expert equipment needed to deliver safe and reliable nuclear propulsion for the Royal Navy.

More than 200 members of staff are based at the Rugby site, with roles ranging from design and service engineers to machinists and assemblers to specialist test engineers, as well as apprentices who gain experience across the business in areas including project management, HR and advanced manufacturing engineering.

Lee Morris, Site Leader for Rugby at Arabelle Solutions, said: “We had useful discussions with the various departments in regards to enhancing our local partnerships and attracting people of all ages to the manufacturing industry.

“We currently have 13 apprentices who all learn using the very latest technology and are keen to have more join our team.

“We look forward to continuing our discussions with the Department for Business and Trade, Invest Warwickshire, Warwickshire Skills Hub and Rugby Borough Council and their partners to help us to attract talent into this exciting industry and create strong links with extended suppliers.”

Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, added: “It was great that colleagues could visit the Arabelle Solutions site. It is an extremely significant business in Rugby which is not only a major employer, but its equipment powers homes both across the UK and worldwide.

“The county is home to many businesses working with gears, rotating parts and fluid technologies. This is a good example of the rich mix of advanced manufacturing in the county, led by some very talented people.

“Colleagues were able to learn more about the business and see its unique facilities here in Rugby, and hear from them about the needs of the business. We look forward to working closely with the Arabelle Solutions team to provide any support they require, particularly around the skills and supply chain piece, and helping raise the profile of the brand in and around its new home in Rugby, and the great opportunities for our residents in engineering.”

Going forward, Arabelle Solutions will be working with Warwickshire Skills Hub and also accessing supply chain support, which will include local partners such as Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub and the Advanced Manufacturing Catapult service.