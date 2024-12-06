Rugby Market cancelled amid safety concerns arising from Storm Darragh

Rugby Market has been cancelled this weekend amid safety concerns.

Operators CJ’s Events Warwickshire made the announcement this morning (Friday December 6).

A spokesperson from CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We regret to announce the cancellation of all markets scheduled for Saturday December 7 due to safety concerns arising from Storm Darragh.

"The storm is forecasted to bring strong gusty winds, with speeds reaching 60mph on Saturday.

"These extreme wind conditions pose significant risks, as they could compromise the stability of market stalls and traders’ stock.

"Stalls at such speeds can become hazardous, potentially causing serious damage to people, property, and the surrounding area.

"This decision has been made with the safety of our traders, team, and the general public as our top priority."