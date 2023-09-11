Rugby Mayor creates piece of history at adult education centre as part of Heritage Open Days

“Heritage Open Day shone a light for me on all the treasures we have in Rugby, places such as the Guildhouse which have a fascinating past but also remain a very active and vibrant part of Rugby’s story today”

Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke created her own piece of history when she visited an adult education centre at the weekend.

She was guest at the Percival Guildhouse as part of the annual Heritage Open Days project.

The Guildhouse has welcomed some illustrious guests into its 19th century home during the course of its 98-year existence. However, this often overlooked gem in Rugby’s history, was delighted to be recognised by the mayor as she toured various venues in the town on Saturday.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke, Sheila Winterton, Vice President of the Percival Guildhouse, and Sarah Gall, Centre Manager.

The only independent adult education centre in Rugby, the Guildhouse was created as a tribute to the memory of Dr John Percival, a pioneer in adult education, who had been headmaster at Rugby School from 1887 to 1895.

The Old Rugbeains Society had raised the funds and when Bloxam House came up for sale in 1921 they bought it. It had been the home of antiquarian and archaeologist, Matthew Holbeche Bloxam, whose father had been an assistant master at Rugby School.

The Guildhouse was formally opened on September 29, 1925 and has been providing arts and crafts classes to generations of adults ever since.

Sarah Gall, Centre Manager, who took the mayor on a tour of the building, said: “We were honoured and delighted to welcome the mayor to our St Matthew’s Street home.

“She took great interest in our past but was also excited to hear about all of the wide range of courses and day schools we offer to students from Rugby and the surrounding districts today.”

The Mayor said: “Heritage Open Day shone a light for me on all the treasures we have in Rugby, places such as the Guildhouse which have a fascinating past but also remain a very active and vibrant part of Rugby’s story today.”

The Guildhouse is a charity and is entirely self-supporting.