Lucy-Alice Keell, 17, is in sixth form. Her favourite subject is English Language. She also studies politics and business.As part of her work experience, Rugby Mayor Simon Ward invited her to the town hall to interview him.Here’s her report.

l was invited to the Rugby mayor’s parlour with a wonderful opportunity to interview him on some serious and non-serious questions.

I spent time interviewing him in the parlour at Rugby Town Hall. He then took me on a tour, including a look at the council chamber which was very interesting.

It was fun and educational to find out what it’s like to be the mayor of Rugby.

Lucy-Alice visits Rugby Mayor Simon Ward for tea and cakes in the parlour. Picture: Ellen Manning.

Cllr Ward was a councillor for two years before he was put forward to deputy mayor. In May he became the mayor.

He believes Rugby is a great place to live as everybody knows each other and it holds a friendly community.

His least favourite thing about Rugby is the negativity within social media.

Cllr Ward has lived in Rugby since 2006 and is very fond of the communities, his favourite being Rugby Ukraine.

Guided tour of Rugby Town Hall. Picture: Ellen Manning.

He tries to be involved in schools by attending the fetes and visiting schools while helping the OurJay Foundation, founded by Naomi Rees.

Cllr Ward has chosen to support the OurJay Foundation during his mayoral year. The foundation was launched by the family of Jamie Rees, who died in 2022 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

I really enjoyed this experience as I got to know the depth of being a mayor. It was also interesting to see the council chamber up close.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward told the Rugby Advertiser: “It was lovely to invite Lucy-Alice into the Mayor’s parlour and the council chamber alongside Ellen Manning (of empr).

Lucy-Alice Keell.

"I was asked if she could ask me a few questions about the mayoral role over teams. Never one to miss an opportunity I thought why not invite Lucy-Alice into the town hall so she can experience for herself.”