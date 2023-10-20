“Donating to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and wearing the official symbol of Remembrance is greatly appreciated by those it helps – those currently serving in our Armed Forces, our veterans, their families and dependants”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rouke is urging people to wear their poppy with pride.

The Royal British Legion launches its Poppy Appeal on Sunday (October 22).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr O’Rourke said: “This is a major source of funding for its vital work supporting the Armed Forces community - serving men and women, veterans, and their families.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke.

“Remembrance is part of modern British life, culture and heritage. It becomes a particular feature of the public calendar each year when public, private, formal and informal Remembrance events take place throughout the UK.”

Rugby Borough Council is co-ordinating arrangements for the Remembrance Service at the Memorial Gates, Hillmorton Road, Rugby, on Sunday, November 12.

Cllr O’Rourke went on: “The Royal British Legion was founded 100 years ago and, whilst Remembrance is a day for the nation to remember and honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the World Wars, it is also about those involved in the many conflicts since 1945 and those still fighting for the freedom we enjoy today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Donating to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and wearing the official symbol of Remembrance is greatly appreciated by those it helps – those currently serving in our Armed Forces, our veterans, their families and dependants.

“I would, therefore, urge everyone to join with me and wear a poppy with pride.”

I'm the Chairman of Bilton Branch, Royal British Legion.

A Garden of Remembrance is being opened in Bilton on November 1.

It’s taking place at 10.45am on The Green to give people a focal point to place a cross to remember lost loved ones.