Rugby Mayor urges people to wear their poppy with pride
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rouke is urging people to wear their poppy with pride.
The Royal British Legion launches its Poppy Appeal on Sunday (October 22).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cllr O’Rourke said: “This is a major source of funding for its vital work supporting the Armed Forces community - serving men and women, veterans, and their families.
“Remembrance is part of modern British life, culture and heritage. It becomes a particular feature of the public calendar each year when public, private, formal and informal Remembrance events take place throughout the UK.”
Rugby Borough Council is co-ordinating arrangements for the Remembrance Service at the Memorial Gates, Hillmorton Road, Rugby, on Sunday, November 12.
Cllr O’Rourke went on: “The Royal British Legion was founded 100 years ago and, whilst Remembrance is a day for the nation to remember and honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the World Wars, it is also about those involved in the many conflicts since 1945 and those still fighting for the freedom we enjoy today.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Donating to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and wearing the official symbol of Remembrance is greatly appreciated by those it helps – those currently serving in our Armed Forces, our veterans, their families and dependants.
“I would, therefore, urge everyone to join with me and wear a poppy with pride.”
I'm the Chairman of Bilton Branch, Royal British Legion.
A Garden of Remembrance is being opened in Bilton on November 1.
It’s taking place at 10.45am on The Green to give people a focal point to place a cross to remember lost loved ones.
It will have designated places for WW1, WW2 and post 1945.For more information, email [email protected]