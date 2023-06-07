Rugby mental health business celebrates two years of improving lives in the community

“To think that two years ago I was wondering if we’d made the right decision, and now we’re here!”

A Rugby business is celebrating two years of changing people’s lives for the better.

Dr Rachel Kemp and Dr Hayley Poole founded The Purple House Clinic Rugby in 2021.

Over the last two years, through challenges thick and thin, their business has seen enormous growth in response to local demand for specialist mental health support services.

Dr Hayley Poole and Dr Rachel Kemp of Purple House Clinic Rugby

“Our number one aim is to offer the highest-quality psychological healthcare,” said Rachel.

“We just knew that offering a safe, comfortable and specialist space was the right thing to do. The Purple House Clinic is designed to be a welcoming place for everyone – from homely décor to having our skilled staff and clinicians onsite and accessible. The last two years have proved that our gut instincts were correct!”

From their initial team of two, Rachel and Hayley now have two administrators and 15 specialist associate clinicians working at the clinic. Offering a staggering 150 appointments every month to clients, they are continually looking to add to the team to meet the ever-growing demand for services.

Prior to launching The Purple House Clinic Rugby, Rachel and Hayley both worked in the NHS. Over time, they became frustrated and felt that increasingly limited resources and a rigid structure were limiting what they could offer clients. The two friends felt sure that the opportunity to expand their own skills and remit for helping others was the way forwards.

“To think that two years ago I was wondering if we’d made the right decision, and now we’re here!” said Rachel. “I’m incredibly proud of the range of services we offer and the calibre of professionals who work with us; it’s such an achievement in such a short space of time. Leaving our old roles behind us and starting this business was nerve wracking, but it’s been so rewarding. Together, Hayley and I haven’t just changed our own lives, we’re having a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of people in and around our community too.”