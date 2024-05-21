Rugby mental health clinic marks anniversary with expansion of services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Purple House Clinic Rugby, a leading mental health facility in the region, is marking its third anniversary with the announcement of a range of new services - as well as expanding the territory that they support to cover south Coventry, Leamington Spa, Kenilworth and Warwick.

Dr Rachel Kemp and Dr Hayley Poole co-founded Purple House Clinic (PHC) Rugby in May 2021 to help meet local demand for specialist mental health support services. Now, three years later, the pair are expanding the clinic’s offerings to include additional treatment programmes focused on post-diagnosis autism support and family therapy.

“This is what we dreamed of when we launched PHC Rugby three years ago,” commented Hayley. “We started Purple House because we felt we could help more people by doing things a different way. Each new service we develop helps more people get the support they need when they need it. Expanding our services and our reach means that we can bring essential mental health care to a wider community, improving lives not just in Rugby, but also in the surrounding areas.”

PHC Rugby’s new family therapy service - spearheaded by Dr Stephanie Nadany, Registered Clinical Psychologist - supports family members to express and explore difficult thoughts and emotions safely. Family therapists can work with individuals, parents, caregivers, or whole families. Family therapy isn’t limited to blood relatives and is used as a term to describe any group of people who care about each other and call themselves family.

“When it comes to family therapy, the demand is often too much, with long NHS waiting lists,” added Rachel. “We want to relieve that pressure and offer additional specialist services that are needed. Working with groups means managing a mix of feelings and emotions, but we pride ourselves on providing the highest-quality psychological healthcare. Our approach gives us the flexibility to address diverse needs and deliver effective solutions for challenges faced by families in our community.”

As well as the new family therapy services, PHC Rugby has also launched a new adult post-diagnosis autism support service led by Occupational Therapist, Gaynor Kelly. Initially this service will be for adults and their loved ones, but plans are already in place to extend this to children and their families as well in the near future. Support is flexible and can be tailored to the individual's needs, helping to better understand autism and sensory approaches and preventing autistic burnout.

“Gaynor Kelly has over 20 years of experience working within neurodevelopmental and mental health services,” adds Hayley. “Her experience has been invaluable in launching our post-diagnosis autism service. We understand that whilst receiving a diagnosis of autism for some can be a relief, for others it can be overwhelming. Our goal is to support individuals and families in navigating these complex emotions and to provide them with practical tools and strategies not just to manage, but to thrive.”

From their initial team of two, Rachel and Hayley now have three administrators and 20 specialist associate clinicians working at the clinic. As the clinic has grown over the last three years, their reach has also been expanded with services extended to south Coventry, Leamington Spa, Kenilworth and Warwick. PHC Rugby remains at the forefront of mental health care, providing tailored solutions that reflect the evolving needs of the community. With these enhancements, PHC Rugby is set to improve the quality of life for many more individuals in the surrounding areas.