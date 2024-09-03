Rugby mental health clinic relocates to new flagship premises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Purple House Clinic (PHC) Rugby, a local mental health clinic, has relocated its flagship site to much larger premises this week, allowing the clinic to meet the high demand for their services.

After recently celebrating three years in business, PHC Rugby has moved to a specifically designed clinic at Davy Court business park. The clinic has been designed to be a comfortable, welcoming and confidential space.

“We are very proud to have supported so many people through the work that we do at PHC Rugby and are excited to open the doors to our new clinic,” explained Co-founder and Clinical Psychologist, Dr Hayley Poole. “The new location offers a much more accessible and comfortable experience, with lots of space and improved facilities, such as our dedicated child assessment room, which has been decorated and equipped to create a calm and safe environment.”

Purple House Clinic Rugby offers a variety of therapy, assessments and support helping a range of mental health difficulties including depression, anxiety, phobias, PTSD, complex trauma, adjustment to physical health conditions and psychosexual issues. These have been accessed by many local people, and since opening its doors in 2021, the clinic has seen a large rise in the number of people requesting its services.

Hayley and Rachel at their new clinic

Located at Davy Court business park – only five minutes from the previous clinic at Eastlands Court Business Centre – the new clinic provides much greater access for people travelling via car, being situated just off the M6. This is beneficial to people coming from surrounding areas including south Coventry, Leamington Spa, Kenilworth and Warwick, making for an easier and less stressful journey.

“We’ve created the space with our clients in mind,” added Co-founder and fellow Clinical Psychologist, Dr Rachel Kemp. “Anyone using our services now has access to dedicated parking, a waiting area, six consulting rooms, a dedicated child assessment and therapy room and a room dedicated to associate clinicians.

“It’s wonderful to have a space that has been designed around our growing team too. We have three brilliant administrators who help in starting the initial journey for the people requesting our services, as well as 20+ associate clinicians. By increasing the amount of people working with us, we can offer appointments on evenings and weekends as well as weekdays, meaning there is a time suited to anybody’s schedule,” added Rachel.

“We’re so proud of all that we have achieved as a business, but to have supported as many local people as we have with their psychological health is of the utmost importance to us. As we open the doors of our new clinic, we look forward to welcoming those when they need us most,” concluded Hayley.

Purple House Clinic Rugby is now located at 2 Davy Court, Castle Mound Way, Central Park, CV23 0UZ.

