Rugby MP joins Fight4Pharmacies campaign in Parliament in urgent bid to improve services

Rugby’s MP has joined with pharmacists in Westminster to call for more to be done to support patients locally by improving pharmacy services.

Mark has previously raised the challenges caused by the closure of a number of pharmacies in Rugby, which has put pressure on those remaining.

This was compounded by the decision of NHS England to refuse a new pharmacy in Houlton in 2022, on the basis of sufficient pharmacies in the area.

This assessment was carried out by the Warwickshire Health and Wellbeing Board, and Mark has been calling on them to carry out an urgent review in order to enable new providers to come forward.

Mark has also raised this issue in Parliament, during questions to the Leader of the House of Commons where he highlighted the long queues being experienced at some pharmacies following these closures.

At the launch of the Fight4Pharmacies campaign in Parliament, Mark also spoke with the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, who have launched the campaign, about the need for pharmacy funding to be sustainable.

This is underlined by how important primary care is for wider healthcare, with recent research estimating that for every £1 spent on primary healthcare like pharmacies can save £2 for the NHS over the long term.

In addition, the Government has brought forward the Pharmacy First programme to enable pharmacists to prescribe medicines for a number of common conditions, to take pressure off GPs.

However, challenges for pharmacists are being created by the reimbursement mechanism which has not kept pace with certain new medications.

Speaking after meeting with the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, Mark said: “Ensuring access to pharmacies is vital for the healthcare of residents here in Rugby, and the recent closures of pharmacies such as Lloyds in Sainsbury’s and Rowlands Pharmacy has put increasing pressure on primary healthcare in Rugby.

“That is why I have been calling on the Health and Wellbeing Board and the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board to urgently review pharmacy provision locally.

"I have also raised this with Ministers in the Department for Health and Social Care and will continue pressing the health authorities to ensure that health services keep pace with the growth in Rugby’s population.”

A joint statement from Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board and Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are committed to ensuring that everyone across Coventry and Warwickshire is able to access pharmaceutical care as we recognise pharmacists’ importance not only in relation to medication, but also in treating a range of minor illnesses and providing health and wellbeing advice.

“Whenever a provider of pharmaceutical services wishes to withdraw from the market, they are required to give an agreed period of notice.