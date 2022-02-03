Rugby MP urges residents to fill in quick survey on customer service service experiences

Parliament’s Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee is calling for evidence from consumers who have sought a refund, repair or replacement of a product.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey is asking residents to share their experiences in securing refunds, replacements, or repairs for purchases as part of a Select Committee inquiry into post-Brexit competition and state aid policy.

The inquiry, which is being run by Parliament’s cross-party Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee, is looking at the experiences and challenges which customers have experienced when seeking to exercise their consumer rights, particularly in relation to returning or refunding damaged and defective goods.

It will form part of a broader engagement with the public on the impact of Brexit on competition and trade. The Committee will be looking at whether consumer protection laws are being properly and effectively enforced.

Mr Pawsey said: “This inquiry is really important as we seek to understand the impact of Brexit on day-to-day consumer practices, including being able to access timely and full refunds for damaged or defective products.

"It will help to give the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee a better understanding of the issues faced by consumers and enable us to hold government agencies such as the Competition and Markets Authority to account.

“I have been a member of the BEIS Select Committee since 2017 and during that time we have done a great deal of important work on issues relating to the UK’s energy supply, the switch to electric vehicles and the impact of Brexit on consumers.

"That is why it is really important that we hear from consumers. I would encourage my constituents to take part in our survey so that we can reflect their experiences and views in out report and recommendations.”

To take part in the inquiry people can complete a short, online survey asking about their experiences, whether it be a physical product, a service or a digital product.

The survey takes about five minutes and is anonymous.