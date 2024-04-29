Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby mum has dropped four dress sizes and is all geared up to take part in a 5k charity run.

Laura Statham said a trip to the doctor’s was the wake-up call she needed she get in shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Slimming World member is now in training for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

Laura before losing the weight. Right: Pictured with Sophie, who runs a Slimming World group in Rugby.

Laura said: “I turned 40 last year and was invited to a medical check up with the practice nurse.

"They identified my high BMI and with my permission, referred me for a free 12 week Slimming World membership.

"It was the kick up the backside I needed, so I joined my local group straight away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura was familiar with the plan after losing four stone with the group in 2016.

Laura shows off her weight loss - and brand new look.

“I was thrilled,” Laura added.

"However, my husband’s job meant we moved house every couple of years. This move threw my regular routine and although I joined a new group, it didn’t feel the same and I stopped going.”

Laura lost motivation and the weight returned.

Before returning, Laura started the plan again and lost five pounds.

“It refuelled my motivation,” she said.

She is now a member of Sophie Cheetham’s group in Rugby.

Laura said: “In October 2023 I start the couch to 5k. I had never run before so this was a mental challenge as well as a physical one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I grabbed my dog’s lead and off we went three times a week, until nine weeks later I managed a full 5k without stopping.

"I have now added pilates into my schedule, so with that and running I exercise three or four times a week alongside food optimising.”

She will join other Slimming World members for her first 5k Race for Life in May.

"The fact we have entered as a group shows how supportive and inspirational group can be,” said Laura.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have gone down four clothes sizes and can now wear my engagement and eternity rings again, which hadn't fit for a number of years. I have more energy to keep up with my kids and our busy life and I generally feel more confident and content with myself.

“Getting to target after just 8.5 months was amazing, and I am so proud of myself and thankful to Sophie, who is amazing, and also support from my group.”