Rugby mum shortlisted for award after raising £22,000 to celebrate her disabled daughter’s 18th birthday

A Rugby mum has been shortlisted for an award after raising £22,000 for Sense in honour of her disabled daughter.

Fran Condry, 43, was determined to fundraise for the national disability charity which has supported her teenager, Mia, for almost her whole life - in the lead up to her 18th birthday.

Joining forces with two other runners - her father, Ed Condry, 72, and her fellow teacher Helen Andrews, 43, from Rugby, with whom she has shared a job for a decade - Fran created Team ‘Rocket', which is Mia’s middle name.

Together, they all completed the marathon just four weeks before Mia’s turned 18 in May and raised a phenomenal £22,000 for Sense.

To Fran’s delight, a mini-marathon that she and Helen organised for the children at Bilton Infant School in Rugby, where they were then sharing a class, raised nearly £2,000 of that total, with one of the boys donating his pocket money.

Now Fran, Ed and Helen are in the running to jointly win ‘Fundraiser of the Year’ at this year’s Sense Awards which are being judged by a five-strong panel of disabled people, led by Strictly Come Dancing finalist Tasha Ghouri.

Mia’s 18th marked a huge moment that her family were once unsure if she would reach. Born without eyes and with cerebral palsy, Mia’s grandfather Ed, a retired bishop, blessed her in the neonatal intensive care unit as a tiny baby, as it was not known if she would survive.

But since then, Mia, who has good hearing and communicates verbally with her family and people she knows, has gone on to thrive and become an adventurous and increasingly independent teenager who enjoys lots of adaptive sports with Sense.

Mia was at the London Marathon, along with her dad, Dean, and her younger siblings, Leo, 13, and Iris,11, to cheer on her team from the sidelines. Fran ran side-by-side with Helen, with whom she now works at Paddox Primary School in Rugby.

Meanwhile, Ed ran his own race at a more relaxed pace.

And the family hope that one year soon they will secure a London Marathon place for Mia so a team of supporters can take turns to push her wheelchair around the 26.2 mile course and again fundraise for Sense.

Fran said: “It was incredible to be able to raise £22,000 for Sense – and hearing that we’d been jointly shortlisted for ‘Fundraiser of the Year’ at the Sense Awards has made Helen, my dad and me feel extremely proud and happy.

“Taking on the London Marathon and fundraising for this forward-thinking charity seemed the perfect way to celebrate Mia’s 18th birthday. Sense has empowered Mia to be the very best she can be throughout her life, ever since we found out about them when she was three years old.

“Her amazing multi-sensory impairment teacher, Anne Cheesbrough from Sense, has been supporting Mia now for 15 years and has become an integral part of our family’s lives. Mia loves her monthly play sessions with Anne and thinks they are best friends – they just have a really good time together.

“Anne has encouraged Mia to do all kinds of things as she’s grown up, like enjoying adaptive skiing and surfing and abseiling, going off on holiday and becoming a member of a Saturday morning choir.

“But she has also helped me with accessing education for Mia, even coming along to school meetings. Now she’s helping me think about Mia’s future and how to support her to be more independent and reach her full potential as an adult – perhaps by going off to college.

“Thinking about everything Mia has achieved kept me going on London Marathon day. Helen and I stuck together all the way round. We’ve shared a job, splitting teaching a primary school class exactly 50:50 for a decade, and had run a half-marathon separately with a time just seven seconds apart, so we knew we were good running partners.

“Dad meanwhile did the marathon at his own pace and enjoyed the atmosphere. He has run multiple marathons very quickly in the past, as well as completing two triathlons and two Ride London 100-mile cycling challenges for Sense – so we knew he’d be fine!

“One day, we’d love to do the London Marathon with Mia and a team of us would take turns to push her wheelchair. We’ve done Parkruns with her and she says, ‘Go faster! Go faster!’ so she’d enjoy doing the marathon.”

Anne Cheesbrough, Senior MSI Practitioner at Sense, said: “Fran, Ed and Helen richly deserve to be shortlisted for this Sense Award. I’m so impressed that they managed to raise £22,000 for our charity but I think it’s indicative of who they all are – they give an awful lot to their local communities and to the children Fran and Helen teach, so people want to support them in return.

“For me personally, getting to know and supporting Mia since she was very young has been a joy and a privilege. She’s grown up into a very confident young lady. Her imagination and memory are phenomenal and when Mia and I meet up for our sessions, we often create stories and songs. She and her whole family are very important to Sense and we’re so happy to honour them at the Sense Awards.”

Sense received more than 100 nominations for its awards this year.

Sense will be revealing this year’s winners on its social media channels in November. You can find out more about the Sense Awards on the charity’s website: www.sense.org.uk/sense-awards