Rugby mum wins award for years of hard work and selfless volunteering in Africa

An ‘inspirational’ Rugby mum has won an award for years of hard work and selfless volunteering in Africa.

Nursing student Jess Vaughan has juggled being a mum, a learner and helping people in need overseas.

The Coventry University student said she was ‘in shock’ when her name was read out as the winner of the Nursing Times Student of the Year award for adult nursing at a glitzy event at London’s Grosvenor Hotel in Park Lane.

Jessica Vaughan

Jess, 31, has combined learning her trade at Coventry University with placements at hospitals across the city and Warwickshire, and even spending a week at a hospital in Kenya.

She said: “I didn’t think I would win – I really didn’t expect it. I was honoured to be a finalist which itself is an achievement. I was in shock and didn’t even want to go on to the stage!

“It was so nice to be in a room with so many inspiring nurses and I then had an interview for a job the next day, so it was a whirlwind two days.”

Jess continued her rich vein of fine form as she aced the interview and now has a job at George Eliot Hospital’s A&E department in Nuneaton awaiting her when she finishes her degree.

And her biggest fan, six-year-old daughter Aurora, has ensured the celebrations have continued since the awards.

“She was so happy for me and made posters which say ‘best nurse ever’ and she has been carrying the trophy around,” Jess said.

“I was a bit worried about how I would manage the course (as a mum), but I have managed it.”

Jess’ volunteering work took her to Kenya for a week.

“I want to do some more humanitarian work when my daughter is older,” she added.