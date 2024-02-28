Rugby mum wins holiday on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway for tireless fundraising

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A campaigning Rugby mum has been rewarded for her tireless charity work with a family holiday - courtesy of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Naomi Issitt was invited to the ITV Saturday evening prime time show last Saturday (February 24) as a thank you for her dedication to the Our Jay Foundation.

She set up the defibrillator appeal in honour of her 18-year-old Jamie Rees, who collapsed and later died after having a cardiac arrest on New Year’s Day 2022.

Naomi’s efforts have helped raise many thousands of pounds and she has just provided the 135th emergency ready defibrillator in her boy’s honour.

During the Ant and Dec show the whole audience were given holidays of their choice after it was revealed they had all worked hard to help others.

Naomi, who enjoyed the evening at Television Centre in London with her partner and other son Callum, said: “Lots of people guessed that we’d been invited to Ant and Dec for the Saturday Night Takeaway show.

"We were so lucky to win holiday. This was a special show for unsung heroes - our boy is definitely that. Obviously, we just wish Jamie could be on this holiday with us.”

OurJay Foundation aims to raise awareness of the importance of having 24/7 publicly accessible automated external defibrillators. They also aim to raise funds to purchase and install accessible defibrillators across Rugby, Warwickshire and further afield.