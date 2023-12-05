Rugby mum with MS breaks through pain barrier with 'bionic knees' to help others with condition
A Rugby mum with MS is going to push through the pain barrier for a gruelling charity challenge.
Aphrodite Kotis is inviting people to take part in the fundraiser and help raise vital funds for other people with the condition.
It takes place at Rugby Fitness & Wellbeing Gym at Junction 1 on Saturday, December 16.
Aphrodite, 57, who has ‘bionic knees’, said: “Our targets are to cycle from London to Paris; swim the English Channel and row the rivers of Britain.
“I am asking my remote team to do a workout and send the output to me, and we will log it with our totals at the gym.”
The artist is raising money for the MS Society because she knows first hand how debilitating the condition is.
“This year has been particularly challenging,” she said.
“With my MS I am regularly in pain with cramps/nerve spasms, as my neural pathways misfire. I also had bilateral knee replacements this year which is a particularly painful process, especially while managing MS.”
The challenge has gained support from around the world including Arizona, Crete and Australia - her birth country.
Aphrodite, who is being joined by husband Will and son George, 16, on the day from 9am, said: “My husband is an engineer at Network Rail and has colleagues around the country who have offered to put in cycling miles, and all these ‘remote participants’ will call in their distances on the day.
“People can contribute from wherever they are to help us meet our targets or make a donation, even the price of a cup of coffee will help.”
She is appealing for businesses and individuals to get right behind the challenge and support her in any way they can.
Aphrodite said: “I want to stand up and say loudly ‘yes, I have MS and we are raising money for .the MS Society, come help us, be part of the team’ and to raise awareness of its existence and how this money could aid in research for a cure.”
To get involved, telephone Aphrodite on 07753196186. Sponsor the challenge at https://www.justgiving.com/page/aphrodite-kotis-1696319129225