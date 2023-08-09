Rugby mums launch new club at organic hair salon to help parents struggling with mental health

“I struggle with PTSD and postpartum depression. I want people to feel they are never alone and ‘normalise’ all the ‘taboo’ topics around pregnancy, birth and the aftermath”

Rugby mums who know first hand how important support is for good mental health, have launched a well-being club at the hair salon where they work.

Katie Muggleton and The Styling Rooms owner Stacey Blair have just held their first successful Mummy Club session in Albert Street.

The salon team want mums to know help is out there.

Stacey Blair and Katie Muggleton.

Katie, who has a nine month old daughter, said: “We wanted to set up a Mummy Club for those mothers who struggle with their mental health and well-being, or even just childcare.

“We have set up a soft play, sensory area within the salon so mums can come and have a pamper with exclusive salon use. This will help avoid all the anxieties around taking babies out into busy locations. It will give mums space to get used to feeding their baby out in public.”

Parents are also invited to enjoy a simple pamper session with their baby nearby.

“It really is all down to someone’s mental health and comfort,” said Katie.

Helping parents at The Styling Rooms.

“We are offering an hour and half slot per mummy where they get their hair washed, treatment, cut and blowdry with exclusive salon use. They are allowed to bring someone else with them or just enjoy some well deserved ‘me time’.

“We also offer a double booking where they can bring their mummy friend or anyone else who wants their hair doing too! That slot is for two and a half hours.”

The first session took place last Tuesday.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by everyone’s response,” Katie went on.

"It was a successful launch and we already have bookings for the next event which is on August 29.”

The mums want to help other women on their mental health journey.

Katie said: “I struggle with PTSD and postpartum depression. I want people to feel they are never alone and ‘normalise’ all the ‘taboo’ topics around pregnancy, birth and the aftermath.”