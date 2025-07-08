Rugby named in top 5 best cities in the UK for entrepreneurs in 2025, according to new study

Rugby named in top 5 best cities in the UK for entrepreneurs in 2025

Setting up your own business can be one of life’s most exciting and nerve-wracking decisions. From navigating red tape to building a customer base, the hurdles can feel endless. But get the location right, and the odds of success increase dramatically. So, have you ever wondered which parts of the UK are actually the best for entrepreneurs in 2025?

The research team at Businessmagnet Ltd analysed 100 cities and towns across the UK to identify where entrepreneurial success is most likely in 2025. Drawing on publicly available data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the Scottish Government, they examined six essential indicators to paint a picture of each location’s business environment.

Each factor was equally weighted to ensure fairness: business birth rate (25%), number of active businesses per 10,000 residents (20%), business death rate (10%), percentage of high-growth firms (20%), employment rate (15%) and self-employment rate (10%). These were then standardised and compiled into a final score, with 100 being the maximum.

Rugby leads the pack when it comes to business density, with nearly 670 active businesses per 10,000 people, the highest in the study. Clearly, it’s a town that knows how to get ventures off the ground. Its employment rate is also stellar at 85.6%, and a respectable startup rate of 11.8% puts it in a strong position.

What holds Rugby back slightly is its high business death rate (14%) and a more modest proportion of high-growth firms. Still, the overall environment is ripe for entrepreneurship, particularly for those with a good support network or previous experience.

Dartford led the list with an impressive score of 67.02 and the UK’s highest employment rate at 86.4%. Reading (2nd) stood out for its 7.2% high-growth rate and strong employment figures. London ranked third, leading on business density and self-employment. Watford followed in 4th with a high number of businesses per capita and strong self-employment. Milton Keynes, in joint 5th, also made a splash with strong business birth rates and a 6.3% high-growth rate. Cheltenham ranked 7th thanks to a low business death rate and 6.6% of firms growing rapidly. Slough (8th) had the highest startup rate, while St Albans (9th) excelled in self-employment. Manchester completed the top 10 with a UK-leading 14% startup rate.

And the worst places?

Not every city is ripe for a startup dream. According to the same study, the bottom 10 for entrepreneurs included Belfast, Rotherham, Durham, Dundee, Gosport, Chesterfield, Wolverhampton, Hartlepool, Lancaster, and Mansfield. These areas typically struggled with low business creation rates, fewer high-growth firms, and weaker employment indicators.

Where did other major cities rank?

A few other big names appeared further down the list. Oxford ranked a respectable 18th, with Edinburgh close behind in 31st. Bristol came in 32nd, followed by Leeds (35th), Liverpool (45th), and Cambridge (50th). Birmingham landed in 55th, with Nottingham at 63rd, Leicester 70th, and Sheffield near the bottom in 87th place.

Top 10 list of the best UK cities for an entrepreneur:

Rank Area Name Business Births Active Businesses/10,000 Residents Business Deaths High Business Growth Employment Rate Self Employed Final Score 1 Dartford 12.2 591.95 11.3 5.4 86.4 13.6 67.02 2 Reading 12.2 451.28 11.6 7.2 86.1 11.4 65.78 3 London 12.74 646.17 11.67 5.27 74.6 15.6 63.82 4 Watford 11.7 583.33 10.5 4.5 81.2 15.6 60.11 5 Rugby 11.8 669.87 14 3.9 85.6 11.4 59.43 6 Milton Keynes 12.3 510.41 11.1 6.3 76 11.9 59.43 7 Cheltenham 10.4 463.32 9.2 6.6 82.9 13.8 59.11 8 Slough 13.7 488.22 11.7 3.8 80.7 14.5 58.68 9 St Albans 9.5 653.42 10.3 4.6 85 16 58.58 10 Manchester 14 474.50 12.4 5.8 71.4 12 58.07