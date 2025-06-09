Rugby Olympic star Kimberley Woods inspires young people at careers fair

Rugby Olympic star Kimberley Woods inspired young people at a recent school careers fair.

The kayaker was among the special guests who joined Year 4 pupils at Boughton Leigh Junior School in Brownsover who have been exploring career options.

The event featured representatives from a variety of sectors, including staff from Jaguar Land Rover, the NHS, local youth services, the fire brigade, Roar Cheerleading & Dance, research scientists, nurses, and doctors.

Pupils had the unique opportunity to engage with professionals, ask insightful questions, and gain first-hand understanding of the skills, knowledge and experiences required in different careers.

Adina Murataj, who co-ordinated the event, said: “As a school, we are incredibly grateful to all the professionals who generously gave their time to share insights into their roles.

"They provided our pupils with a fantastic introduction to the world of work and the diverse career paths available. We are also extremely proud of our children, who showed great curiosity, asked thoughtful questions and collaborated exceptionally well throughout the event.”

The school hopes to build on the success of this event with further opportunities to support children’s aspirations and future ambitions.