Rugby Olympic star Kimberley Woods joins children's charity Christmas party

Olympic kayaker Kimberley Woods was among the special guests at a Christmas party for Rugby’s Shine a Light charity.

She joined Rugby Mayor Simon Ward to open the event for 120 guests at Draycote Hotel. Last week’s party included magic, party games, food, festive face-painting, a disco and of course, a visit from Father Christmas.

Sam Schooler, CEO and founder of Shine a Light, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who was involved in making this the best Christmas Party for those who rely on the support of our charity.

"It was great to see everyone come together for what was a very special and celebratory day.”

The charity operates across the Coventry and Warwickshire area and is based from their community café inside Rugby Central.

Shine a Light supports young people and their families through their cancer journey in a number of ways by offering support as well as counselling during their diagnosis and treatment.

Sam added: "I’d like to thank Iron Mountain for their generosity as well as all the businesses involved – Rob from Rugby Discos, VMR Events, Angus Baskerville, Bookers Rugby, Draycote Hotel, Selfie Photo booths, Tara Broomhead (face-painting), Cadent Gas, BNI Rugby Webb Ellis, Share Haulage, Midlands Hygiene and Sanitation, Cube Accounting, Hughes Probate Services, Amber Utilities, Meriden Finance and The Finance Family.”

Fiona Tek, Strategic Planning Director at Iron Mountain who attended on the day, said: “Having recently launched our first UK operations campus in the local area, we are keen to immerse ourselves into the local community and so we were absolutely thrilled to support the Shine a Light Christmas Party and to spread some festive cheer.

“It’s been a brilliant day celebrating all of the individuals who attended as well as the charity – they support so many young people and families across this region and the work they do is vital to so many people. We were honoured to be a part of this magical day.”

Find out more about Shine a Light by visiting www.shinealight.uk