Rugby patients fear new online GP booking systems will disadvantage elderly and disabled people

“For older people who don’t have a Smart phone or anything it’s a waste of time even trying”

Patients at a Rugby GP surgery are concerned that the introduction of a new online appointment system will disadvantage elderly and disabled people.

Central Surgery will officially roll out the changes from September 4, meaning all patients who need an appointment will contact the surgery via the practice website, the NHS App or NHS.uk

Messages will be triaged by a GP partner in the practice and patients may then be contacted directly by that GP or a member of staff who will relay the instructions given.

Patients who don’t have access to a computer or phone will need to ring the practice and a member of staff will use the practice website to generate a request to the GP.

Ashleigh Vowles, who lives in Rugby, said: “My mum got the text message about it and is worried she’ll never be able to get an appointment now.

“Luckily she has technical support from me, but for older people or disabled people who don’t have a Smart phone or anything it’s a waste of time even trying.”

Lesley Davies is a patient at Central Surgery.

She said: “We are not happy with the launch of a new system, but ours is not the only surgery.

“I feel for the people who don’t have access to online apps who have to to through process with reception then still have to wait for a phone call.”

Lee Barnard shared concerns about possible delays.

He said: “If I can't do an online request and I have to phone the surgery, the receptionist will fill have to fill in an online request for me. How long will that take?

"It’s quite the opposite to what the government promised us.”

Claire Tucker welcomes the changes – if they improve access to appointments.

"I just wonder if all the appointments via the app will be answered on that day,” she said.

"I know they’ve said elderly etc can phone up and they will submit through the app, but how confusing is that going to be?”

Part of the message sent to patients last week said: “We accept that there is not a perfect solution to managing the demand for access to primary healthcare, but we are hoping this new system will remove the frustrations we know our patients are telling us they have with the current one.”

At the last visit, Care Quality Commission inspectors changed the rating for the surgery, in Corporation Street, from good to inadequate, and placed it in special measures.