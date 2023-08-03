Rugby people invited to turn to caring Hospice Hub for help and support

Help and support is available in Rugby for people living with or caring for someone with a life-limiting illness.
Rugby Myton Support Hub is a free service aimed at anyone aged 18 years and over.
Based at Myton’s Barby Road site, the service is made up of a team of experts and organisations across the county to provide information, support, advice and guidance.
It’s a community-based service working with local partners and all support is provided free of charge, with no referral needed.
Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke, High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Sophie Hilleary, and Deputy Lieutenant Eric Wood visited the hub to find out more about the services on offer.
They met with Myton’s Patient and Carer Wellbeing Services Lead, Tracey Evans, and Deputy Director of Nursing, Jodie Morris, to see the facilities available as well as hearing about future plans for the development of the service.
Cllr O’Rourke said: “It’s wonderful to see all the new initiatives running out of the Hub, supporting people with life-limiting illnesses and their families and carers. It’s really important to look at the family when supporting these people.
"It is truly very special.”
Sophie, High Sheriff of Warwickshire, said: “It was a fascinating visit, seeing all the staff and volunteers. I look forward to hear about the new projects coming to fruition.”
Tracey Evans, Patient and Carer Wellbeing Services Lead, said: “We are privileged that they wanted to spend time at Myton to learn about our services and impact on the local area. They came with a wealth of knowledge that will benefit people across Coventry and Warwickshire.”
The Hub is on the grounds of St Cross Hospital at Barby Road, Rugby, CV22 5PY and is open Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 4pm (excluding Bank Holidays). Drop in to meet the team or call (01788) 550085.
Alternatively you can visit their website at www.mytonhospice.org/hub
The Myton at Home service also has staff based at the Hub and is designed to enable patients to remain at home, and for them and their loved ones to be supported in their final weeks or days of life. Telephone (01788) 550085 or www.mytonhospice.org/refer