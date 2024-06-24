Rugby people take a trip down memory lane to help children's cancer charity
Shine a Light hosted D-Day celebrations at its support centre in Rugby Central.
Across the day, around 40 people visited and enjoyed chatting to Army veterans from the Royal British Legion and listened to their memorable stories.
They tucked into D-Day themed food of corned beef hash and baked beans.
The charity was set up by Sam Schoolar in 2016. She created it because as a childhood survivor of leukaemia, she knows only too well how extremely difficult life is for a seriously ill child, their siblings, parents and grandparents.
Wayne Perry, who is a Standard Bearer for the Legion, already meets weekly at the centre to offer help and he wanted to do something to allow local people in Rugby to learn about what happened on D-Day, and to discover more about the valuable work of Shine a Light.
He said: “The 40s music, themed food and trip down memory lane was very special. Sam wants the centre to be seen as a community hub where people can drop in, have a cuppa and talk, get support if they need it.
“The memories and tales flowed. We raised around £200 which will pay for counselling sessions for four people which I am delighted about.”
