Two Rugby photographers took a walk on the wild side and went on to win first and third place in a competition.

Photo printing company, CEWE, partnered with Warwickshire Wildlife Trust to launch the ‘Wild Images – People and Nature’ photography competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winning image, Kestrel on Footpath Sign, was taken by Amanda Graham. Second place went to Neil Porter from Coventry and third place was won by Simon Wiltshire from Rugby.

Kestrel on Footpath Sign, by Amanda Graham.

Lindsay Butler, Director of Marketing and Fundraising at Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Choosing the winning images was no easy task as there were so many eye-catching submissions.

“We hope these photos help people feel closer to nature, motivate them to get out and experience our great outdoors and inspire them to take positive action for wildlife, like becoming a member of Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.”

The winner received a £150 CEWE. Second place received a £100 voucher and third place a £50 voucher.