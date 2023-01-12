Rugby Police invite cyclists to free bike security session in bid to deter thieves

Police will be also on hand to give out security advice

Police officers are offering free bike coding in Wolston.

Rugby Police officers will be offering free bike marking sessions with the goal of deterring bike thieves.

The first session of the year takes place at Wolston Baptist Church, Main Street, on Wednesday, January 18.

Advertisement

Officers are carrying out the bike coding from 6pm - 9pm.

They will also be on hand to give out security advice on how to keep your property safe.

Advertisement