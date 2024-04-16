Rugby Police Station forced to shut to public until further notice
Rugby Police Station will remain closed to the public until further notice.
The front desk will stay shut until plumbing issues at the Newbold Road site have been fixed.
A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Unfortunately, we're not able to open the station to the public if we can't provide the proper facilities.
“And though there's a few of us who would happily have a go at fixing this with some Gorilla tape and a hammer, we really need to get the professionals in, so it might take a few days to get things sorted.
“Please rest assured it takes a bit more than some iffy plumbing to phase your bobbies and we're carrying on as normal.
“Our beat bobbies and PCSOs are still working from the station and our response officers are still there 24/7 to deal with any incoming 999 calls.
“Remember, you can still contact us by calling 101 or visiting https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report”