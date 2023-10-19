Rugby postman swaps parcels for pastels to make his mark in art world
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Rugby postman is swapping his parcels for pastels to make his mark in the art world.
Creative Trev Partridge picked up a paintbrush six years ago and has never looked back.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He said: “I took to watercolour painting after dabbling with photography.
"I do quite a few sketches or little drawings before I get to a full blown painting,working out values and composition.”
Trev, who said he i ‘nearly retired’, favours the loose style of watercolour.
“It doesn't take too long to finish,” he said,
"It’s the prep beforehand and the working out with colour schemes that's the key.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Trev is no stranger to the limelight. He has appeared on Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year as a wild card at Compton Verney.
He added: “I have a few of my paintings on sale at the Olive Bush pub in Flecknoe.
“At the moment I'm finding inspiration from my home town. I never realised what great majestic architecture we have. I suppose you never realise when you see it most days, so I'm working on a few sketches and compositions to be going on with and see what happens.”
He also enjoys animal portraiture and welcomes commissions.
For more information visit www.saatchiart.com/trev-partridge Trev-partridge Facebook Trev-partridge Instagram email [email protected], telephone 07840 952186.