Rugby Pride is back this weekend for colourful day of fun in the park

A community picnic is being held in Caldecott Park tomorrow (Saturday) to celebrate Rugby Pride.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day starts with a march through the town centre at 12pm.

Organisers are inviting people to meet at the clock tower in Market Place at 11.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is welcome to the picnic, which runs after the march until 4pm.

Celebrating Rugby Pride. Picture: Getty Images.

They would like to thank Rugby Borough Council for supporting Rugby Pride with a grant as part of the Love Rugby festival of events.

Smile! Our photographer Patrick Joyce will be at the event, so make sure you say hello.