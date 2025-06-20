Rugby Pride is back this weekend for colourful day of fun in the park

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 17:21 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 17:23 BST
A community picnic is being held in Caldecott Park tomorrow (Saturday) to celebrate Rugby Pride.

The day starts with a march through the town centre at 12pm.

Organisers are inviting people to meet at the clock tower in Market Place at 11.30am.

Everyone is welcome to the picnic, which runs after the march until 4pm.

Celebrating Rugby Pride. Picture: Getty Images.
Celebrating Rugby Pride. Picture: Getty Images.

They would like to thank Rugby Borough Council for supporting Rugby Pride with a grant as part of the Love Rugby festival of events.

Smile! Our photographer Patrick Joyce will be at the event, so make sure you say hello.

