Rugby Pride is back this weekend for colourful day of fun in the park
A community picnic is being held in Caldecott Park tomorrow (Saturday) to celebrate Rugby Pride.
The day starts with a march through the town centre at 12pm.
Organisers are inviting people to meet at the clock tower in Market Place at 11.30am.
Everyone is welcome to the picnic, which runs after the march until 4pm.
They would like to thank Rugby Borough Council for supporting Rugby Pride with a grant as part of the Love Rugby festival of events.
